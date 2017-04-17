SHOCKING: Adnan Sami gets trolled by Pakistanis over his Snapchat’s comments

Recently, Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, allegedly made a shockingly disparaging statement about India during a meeting in order to discuss the growth of the app’s user base. When he was asked about the app’s slow growth in a market like India, he is reported to have said that the (Snapchat) app was ‘only for the rich people’.

Needless to say, this statement about India hurt the Indians very badly. This immediately resulted in many Indians quickly uninstalling the ‘Snapchat’ from their mobile phones. Amongst the celebs who expressed displeasure over Evan Spiegel’s statement was the singer cum musician Adnan Sami. He immediately took to the social media and unleashed his anger with a rather sarcastic statement. Adnan Sami tweeted stating “Just uninstalled #snapchat .. You guys @Snapchat can kiss our 1.2 billion ‘poor’ progressive bottoms!”

Wait, there’s more! No sooner did Adnan Sami tweeted his displeasure, he started getting trolled by many Pakistanis who called him as a ‘chamcha’ of India and by supporting India in the wake of Snapdeal proved his height of ‘chamchagiri’. Adnan Sami again went to twitter and explained his stand to the upset Pakistanis. Adnan Sami tweeted stating “Dear Pak trolls, My tweet wasn’t bout U.It ws bout Snapchat.Stop trying 2 jump in & b relevant like a jilted lover!Get over it.Jai Hind!”

