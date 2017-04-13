These kids are playing Sanjay Dutt aka Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza’s kids onscreen and it is cute!

Just yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor left everyone stunned with his look as Sanjay Dutt when he was shooting for the film. Now, going a step ahead, we got a glimpse of the kids who will be playing the role of Sanjay and Manyaata’s kids Shahraan and Iqra.

The photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza posing with both the kids have been doing the rounds online. Fans of the Kapoor lad already seem to have approved of the adorable rapport that the actor shares with them. However, the details of the kids are yet to be known.

Just a day ago, Ranbir Kapoor unveiled his look as a 57 year old Sanjay Dutt and the images spread like wild fire all over the internet and now with yet another glimpse from the sets of the film making the rounds, the film is only further adding on to the anticipation. On the other hand, readers may be aware of the fact that Dia Mirza will be playing the role of Maanayata Dutt in the so-far untitled film.

Director of the film Rajkumar Hirani has been expressing since the start that this is one of his ambitious films since he shares a great camaraderie and a long standing and close association with Sanjay Dutt with whom he has worked in films like the Munnabhai series and PK.

While the Sanjay Dutt biopic is yet to be titled, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal in prominent roles. Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala play Sanjay Dutt’s actor parents, the late Sunil Dutt and the late Nargis respectively.

Besides Shehraan and Iqra, Sanjay Dutt also has a 28 year old daughter named Trishala Dutt who is born to his first wife, Richa Sharma.