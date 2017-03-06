Kapil Sharma pledges to donate his eyes after meeting blind T20 world champions

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma knows how to make the nation laugh with his spot on comic timing. Recently, Kapil invited the National Blind Cricket Team on his comedy sketch show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The team had the best time on the show and Kapil and team interacted with every player on the show.

After Kapil’s interaction with the cricketers, he was so inspired by their hard work and enthusiasm that he pledged to donate his eyes. In a statement released by Kapil Sharma, he said that people usually don’t realise that sometimes even a small gesture from their end could make someone very happy. He said that after having a good conversation with the players, he realized that that eye donation was something he should have done long back. Hence, he decided then and there that he will donate his eyes. He added that he would feel really good if someone could see the world with his eyes after he is gone.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma recently wrapped up his second film Firangi. This film will mark the debut of Kapil as a producer. Helmed by Rajiv Dhingra, it stars Ishita Dutta and is slated to release later this year.