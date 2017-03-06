“Kangna Ranaut…who’s stopping you on a gun point to be in movies, do something else” – Karan Johar

On March 4, the prolific film maker Karan Johar was invited to the ‘LSE India Forum’ to speak about his new book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’. During the conversation, amongst the many questions, he was also asked about his take on Kangna Ranaut calling him a ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and a ‘movie-mafia’ during one of the recent episodes of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

One must say that Karan Johar came across extremely honest during the entire interview, which evoked many cheers and claps from the audience. Karan Johar, who had never been attacked like this by any celebrity on his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, spoke highly about Kangna’s talent and also stated that she’s still very deserving of all her national awards.

Watch the video and let us know if you agree with Karan Johar’s comments on Kangna Ranaut: