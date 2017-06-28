Gurinder Chadha wanted to make The Black Prince

Most recently, the London premiere of The Black Prince was held at a very prestigious theatre, ‘The British Film Institute’. The movie has garnered immense appreciation from the general public as well as from some eminent public figures like film director Gurinder Chadha, ace Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowarikar, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and the like.

After the premiere, Satinder Sartaaj and Gurinder Chadha interacted along, and the latter expressed her views on how beautifully the film was made and while appreciating Sartaaj’s role of Maharaja Duleep Singh, she said “It was a performance from a real poet”.

She admitted that she wanted to make this film about 10 years ago and perhaps did not make it. Elaborating on the success factors of the film she said “It is a moving movie of a man and his spiritual journey”. According to her, the movie will take the viewers through the heart-rending ups and downs of Maharaja Duleep Singh’s life journey. It is painful, uplifting, and soulful at the same time.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi will be seen essaying the role Maharani Jindan Kaur, mother of Maharaja Duleep Singh. The director of the movie Kavi Raz has very delicately brought forward this moving story.

The movie is set to go on floor on July 21, 2017