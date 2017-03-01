FINALLY! Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma come together

Readers may recall that, after her last release Mardaani, Rani Mukerji had taken a long sabbatical from films post motherhood. Those who were awaiting for this light eyed beauty to make a comeback in films, were in for a pleasant surprise when Rani Mukerji recently announced her comeback venture titled Hichki, which will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under YRF banner.

And now, we got our hands on a photograph of Rani Mukerji which was clicked recently at a studio in Mumbai. Rani was at her cheerful best and looked stunning in a beautiful black ensemble by Bhumika & Jyoti Mukerji at the said photoshoot.

Joining her was none other than yet another stunner and an achiever in her own right Anushka Sharma. While the minds were reeling with the thought of a possible collaboration for a film in the near future, the hopes were crushed when we realized that the two favourite Yash Raj leading ladies came together for an interview. Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma came together not for a film, but, for an interview with a leading media house.

If the camaraderie seen in the adjoining photograph is anything to go by, then, we are sure that the dynamic duo of Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma must have made for a superlative interview. Also, while the former is gearing up for a comeback, the latter will soon kick start the promotions of her next production Phillauri which is slated for release on March 24.