Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 8:41 PM IST

Check out: Sonakshi Sinha is all about adding sunshine to her life in this new photoshoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ever since Sonakshi Sinha made her debut, the actress has undergone tremendous change when it comes to her fashion statement. The actress works hard to stay in shape and has also changed her style game. Although Sonakshi Sinha’s prioritizes comfort more than anything, she isn’t afraid to try out different things and experiment with her looks.

Previously, we had shared a couple of pictures from her shoot with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. She did a ‘black and white’ series and ‘a girl in the shadow’ series. Now, bringing a little sunshine to her life, Sonakshi shared photographs from her new shoot which is called ‘sunlight’ series. Wearing a black top, she captioned the photos, “A lil sunshine on a day like today… this is the #Sunlight series by @RohanShrestha.”

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha recently finished her stint as a judge on dance reality show, Nach Baliye. She is currently shooting for the remake of Yash Chopra’s 1979 film, Ittefaq. It is being directed by Abhay Chopra and stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

