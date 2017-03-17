Check out: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in this vintage style photoshoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Check out: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in this vintage style photoshoot

Ranveer Singh, who has been the face of Switzerland, has filled up his social media accounts with several of his adventures from the country. Amidst all of it, here’s yet another picture of the actor looking suave in this vintage style picture.

Ranveer Singh shared this picture of him in a grey trench coat, gloves and beard all set to welcome the season of autumn posing with a vintage Rolls Royce car along with a caption that read, “Vintage Classic #badruttspalace @badruttspalace @engadin.stmoritz @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND.” On the other hand, there hasn’t been much information on the recent photoshoot of the actor.

As far as his Bollywood projects is concerned, Ranveer Singh will be seen reuniting with current flame Deepika Padukone in Padmavati but the two apparently won’t be much screen space since the actor plays the negative role of Alauddin Khilji. Also, for the first time he will paired opposite Alia Bhatt on the big screen for Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boys.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Shahid Kapoor reacts on the unfortunate attacks on the sets of Padmavati news

Shahid Kapoor reacts on the unfortunate attacks…

Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again

Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Sanjay Leela…

Padmavati sets vandalized again with petrol bombs in Kolhapur; Bhansali to file complaint

SHOCKING: Padmavati sets vandalized again with…

Did you know how Aditi Rao Hydari came on board for Bhoomi news

Did you know how Aditi Rao Hydari came on board…

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reacts to the death threats issued to…

Ranbir

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor travels by public transport to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification