Check out: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in this vintage style photoshoot

Ranveer Singh, who has been the face of Switzerland, has filled up his social media accounts with several of his adventures from the country. Amidst all of it, here’s yet another picture of the actor looking suave in this vintage style picture.

Ranveer Singh shared this picture of him in a grey trench coat, gloves and beard all set to welcome the season of autumn posing with a vintage Rolls Royce car along with a caption that read, “Vintage Classic #badruttspalace @badruttspalace @engadin.stmoritz @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND.” On the other hand, there hasn’t been much information on the recent photoshoot of the actor.

As far as his Bollywood projects is concerned, Ranveer Singh will be seen reuniting with current flame Deepika Padukone in Padmavati but the two apparently won’t be much screen space since the actor plays the negative role of Alauddin Khilji. Also, for the first time he will paired opposite Alia Bhatt on the big screen for Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boys.