Check out: Athiya Shetty preps for her first TVC

While she has already started her second film post Hero, Athiya Shetty is also gearing up for the endorsement scene. We had earlier reported that Athiya has entered the endorsement scene as the face of one of the cosmetics major Maybelline.

The brand has had a long standing association with Bollywood with actresses like Alia Bhatt being the face of the brand and Athiya Shetty has become yet another name associated with them more than a year ago.

The actress has now kick started the campaign for the brand and she took to social media to share her excitement. Athiya Shetty posted a picture from the sets of the ad shoot along with a caption that read, “My first ever TVC! It’s all about the eye, any guesses? #MakeItHappen”

Since her debut Hero which released in 2015, Athiya Shetty will now next be seen in Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor. The latter will be seen in a double role with Ileana D’Cruz playing a parallel leading lady. The Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Anil Kapoor and is slated to release on July 28.