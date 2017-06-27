Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 5:28 PM IST

Check out: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan hang out with friends in Malta post Thugs of Hindostan shoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
We had reported earlier that Aamir Khan is currently in Malta shooting for another big film, Thugs of Hindostan. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The shooting commenced earlier this month and Katrina joined them last week.

After a few days of shooting, Katrina Kaif had to return to Mumbai to continue the promotions of her upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos. While in Malta, she hung out with Aamir Khan and his extended family. We came across a picture in which Katrina was seen with Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, nephew Imran Khan and his wife Avantika, Aamir’s sister Nikhat Khan and some other friends.

Meanwhile, the cast of Thugs of Hindostan is shooting in Malta on two giant customized ships. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos before she resumes shooting for her next.

