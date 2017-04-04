Alia Bhatt spends time with her ‘person’ and it’s not Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her latest romance comedy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Having worked in four movies back-to-back in last one and a half year, Alia is taking some time off for herself.

Recently, Alia Bhatt spent some quality time with her friends Ayan Mukerji, Aarti Shetty, Kunal Rawal. To commemorate the special evening, she shared a collage of photos which looked like were shot in photobooth. Ayan turned muse for his friends and had a dragon tattoo on his face.

Alia Bhatt also shared a picture with her ‘person’ who happens to Ayan Mukerji and not her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The Dragon director was resting on her shoulder while she read a magazine. The caption read, “My person.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will get to work on Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is also going to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

