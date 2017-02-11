Box Office: Worldwide Collections and Day wise breakup of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2

The Subhash Kapoor directed film Jolly LLB 2 that features Akshay Kumar playing the central character who is armed with a gleaming LLB degree, released yesterday. The film, which has been in the news for a while now, opened on a decent note at the box office, and has also received quite positive reviews from critics.

In this report, we take a look at the box office collections of Jolly LLB 2 while breaking them into day wise collections.

DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA

Day 1 (Wed)  – 13.20 Cr.

TOTAL (NETT) – 13.20 Cr.

TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 18.33 Cr.

 

WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS

India – 18.33 Cr. – (As of 10-Feb-17)

TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 18.33 Cr.

NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.

Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

