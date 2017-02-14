Box Office: Valentine’s Day to aid Jolly LLB 2’s business on Day 5; 7 to 9 crores expected

The Subhash Kapoor directed court room drama Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar released on Friday last week to rave reviews from the critics. If that wasn’t all the audience too seems to have taken a liking to the film, evident from its box office success.

After opening to a collection of Rs. 13.20 cr, Jolly LLB 2 followed it up by collecting Rs. 50.46 cr over its opening weekend. While the business of the film witnessed a steady growth over the three day weekend, Monday as usual witnessed a drop in collections, with Rs. 7.26 cr coming in. However, Tuesday, heralds a new hope for the film, with the expectations of a spike in business owing to the Valentine’s Day fever that has gripped the youth. Though essentially not a romantic film, Jolly LLB 2 faces little to no competition from previous releases, and more or less remains the preferred audience choice at cinemas.

Given this fact, the box office business of Jolly LLB 2 can witness a collection figure of Rs. 7 to Rs. 9 cr on Tuesday.

