Box Office: Territory wise comparative analysis of Raees and Tubelight – Day 1

The Kabir Khan directed venture Tubelight hit screens on Friday. However, despite enjoying a wide release across 4350 screens in the domestic market, the film has seemingly underperformed at the box office.
In this special report we take a look at the collections of Tubelight, while breaking the same into a territory wise breakup and also comparing it to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that released earlier this year. Though Tubelight has earned more than Raees at the box office on Day 1, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Rahul Dholakia has managed to fare better within the territory of Mumbai as compared to Tubelight.
Another interesting aspect that stands out is that while Raees has worked in metros and multiplex dominated areas, Salman Khan’s Tubelight has outperformed the film in mass dominated sectors.
Territory-wise comparative analysis between Tubelight and Raees – Day 1
|Territories
|Tubelight
|Raees
|Mumbai
|5.85
|7.2
|Delhi U.P.
|4.6
|3.6
|Punjab
|2.78
|1.53
|Rajasthan
|1.13
|0.95
|Mysore
|1.1
|1.3
|CP
|1.1
|0.93
|Nizam Andhra
|1
|1.24
|Bengal
|1
|1.4
|CI
|0.8
|0.73
|Bihar
|0.57
|0.52
|Tamil Nadu & Kerala
|0.47
|0.45
|Orissa
|0.42
|0.32
|Assam
|0.33
|0.25
|TOTAL
|21.15
|20.42