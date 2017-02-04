Box Office: Raees reaches Rs. 128.96 crores, collects Rs. 6.60 crores on Day 10

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is continuing to bring in moolah. The film has been running on a good number of screens in the second weekend as well and with no Hindi release in theaters, audiences are bringing in footfalls. That was evidenced on the second Friday when Rs. 6.60 crores more came in.
This has now enabled the film to reach Rs. 128.96 crores at the box office. Raees has collected this number in 10 days, hence maintaining an average of over Rs. 10 crores per day. It now has to be seen that what kind of jump is evidenced today and tomorrow. The film is expected to go past the Rs. 8 crore mark today, given the manner in which it has stayed quite consistent after its opening weekend.
This is how collections have remained from Monday onwards:
Monday – Rs. 8.25 crores
Tuesday – Rs. 7.52 crores
Wednesday – Rs. 7.10 crores
Thursday – Rs. 6.25 crores
Friday – Rs. 6.6 crores
Growth over the second weekend would set the stage for the film to go past the Rs. 150 crore mark. From there on it would have bonus numbers to its credit as Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 would occupy majority of screens from next Friday.