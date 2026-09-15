Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest star of Indian cinema with a massive fan base across the globe and has audiences eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. His upcoming action-adventure King, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced, with fans also waiting for the film’s first asset.

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS King is locked for December 24 release amid clash with Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three

However, during his #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that King is locked for a December 24 release. He also asked fans to be patient, assuring them that they will be happy with what the makers are working on.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle.”

Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026



When asked by a fan to at least unveil the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan responded that he will interact for now, and that the trailer will be released later. He pointed out that there are still around 100 days left for the film’s release, asking fans to be patient.

He wrote, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein.... film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro”

Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan’s confirmation comes days after Bollywood Hungama first reported the development. Speculation about a possible shift in King’s release date had been doing the rounds online, particularly as the film is slated to arrive amid a packed Hollywood release calendar. December 18 will see the release of two major titles, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. While Avengers: Doomsday is expected to make a massive impact at the box office, the phenomenal performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has further highlighted the strong appetite for Marvel films among Indian audiences.

Also Read: AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s 5 witty replies that reveal what fans can expect from King; says, “Bullseye is the target”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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