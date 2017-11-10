Box Office: Qarib Qarib Singlle Day 1 in overseas

The Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle hit screens in the overseas markets a day before it’s domestic release. Though the film’s hasn’t featured much promotions it has received rather positive reviews.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of the Tanuja Chandra directed film Qarib Qarib Singlle while breaking the same into a day wise breakup chart.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Qarib Qarib Singlle on Day 1 (Friday).
Australia box office
2,328 USD [Rs. 1.52 lacs] from 14 screens
New Zealand box office
1,952 USD [Rs. 1.27 lacs] from 9 screens