Box Office: Machine collects 3.05 cr in week 1

The Abbas-Mustan directed film Machine that features Abbas Burmawala’s son Mustafa making his Bollywood debut hit screens on Friday last week. Despite the film which boasting of trade mark sequences from the director duo, it did not receive much praise from the critics.

After managing to draw in just Rs. 60 lakhs on day one, the collections of Machine have been below average. In fact after collecting Rs. 1.75 cr on its opening weekend, the film has managed to draw in just Rs. 1.3 cr more over the following days. With these collections, the total box office earning of Machine currently stands at Rs. 3.05 cr.

Machine box office at a glance

Day 1 (Fri) – 60 lakhs

Day 2 (Sat) – 50 lakhs

Day 3 (Sun) – 65 lakhs

Day 4 (Mon) to Day 7 (Thu) – 1.3 cr.

Total: 3.05 cr.

