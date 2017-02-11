Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest opening day grosser

The Subhash Kapoor directed film Jolly LLB 2 which is a sequel to the 2013 Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer Jolly LLB released yesterday. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Huma Qureshi the film opened at the domestic box office on a moderate note. However with positive reviews and good word of mouth from the audience the film has seen a spurt in business.
In this box office report we take a look at the Opening Day collections of Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to Akshay Kumar’s previously released films. Starting off the actor’s tall for 2017, Jolly LLB 2 that collected Rs. 13.2 cr ranks as Akshay Kumar’s eight highest opening day grosser. While the film does not surpass the actor’s previous releases like Singh is Bliing that collected Rs. 20.67 cr, Housefull 3 that collected Rs. 15.21 cr, Brothers that collected Rs. 15.2 cr, Rowdy Rathore that collected Rs. 15.10 cr and Boss that collected Rs. 14.5 cr, it does manage to out beat his other films like Gabbar Is Back that collected Rs. 13.05 cr, Tees Maar Khan that collected Rs. 13 cr and even Airlift that collected Rs. 12.35 cr.
Now, all that is left to be seen is whether Jolly LLB 2 that faces little to no competition at the box office this week manages to become Aksahy Kumar’s highest opening weekend grosser.
Movie Name – Opening Day
Singh is Bliing – Rs. 20.67 cr.
Housefull 3 – Rs. 15.21 cr.
Brothers – Rs. 15.2
Rowdy Rathore – Rs. 15.10 cr.
Boss – Rs. 14.5 cr.
Rustom – Rs. 14.11 cr.
Housefull 2 – Rs. 14.00 cr.
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 13.20 cr.
Gabbar is Back – Rs. 13.05 cr.
Tees Maar Khan – Rs. 13.00 cr.