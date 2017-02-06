Box Office: Dangal grosses 30.02 mil. USD mark in the overseas markets

DANGAL has collected an impressive 30.02 mil. USD [201.69 cr.] in the overseas markets at the close of 5th February 2017 with some screens and territories yet to report. It may be recalled that Dangal surpassed SULTAN [23.09 mil. USD] in the overseas markets and has emerged as the *highest grosser of 2016* in the overseas. It has also emerged as the 3rd highest All Time Overseas Grosser surpassing BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN [29 mil. USD].
The movie had already emerged as the All Time Highest Opening Weekend Grosser as well as the Highest Opening Week Grosser at the North America box office. Having grossed approx. 12.37 mil. USD [83.10 cr.] at the North America box office till date, Dangal has now emerged as the All Time Highest grosser at the North America box office as well.
With some screens yet to report, the Gulf box office has already crossed 32.28 mil. AED [Rs. 59.04 cr.]
At the U.K box office, the movie has grossed 4.09 mil. USD [Rs. 27.47 cr.] whereas it has grossed approx. 1.89 mil. USD [Rs. 12.69 cr.] at the Australia box office till date.