Box Office: Commando 2 opens bigger than Commando, collects Rs. 5.14 cr. on Day 1

On its release, Commando [2013] had taken an opening of Rs. 3.69 crore. Now four years down the line, second in the franchise, Commando 2 [2017] has opened bigger than that. The film has released on a larger number of screens though and has also arrived solo [Commando had clashed with Nautanki Saala].
Ever since the promotion kick-started for the film, expectations were for the film to open around the Rs. 5.14 crore mark and the film has done better, what with the Vipul Shah production seeing its first day as Rs. 5.14 crore.
The film has been appreciated for its action and the screen presence that Vidyut Jammwal commands. That has allowed it to see decent to good footfalls at single screens especially. The film needs to grow at a faster rate at multiplexes though. It would be pretty much a wait and watch situation though since the reviews are decent and for the family audiences to step in a big way, the word of mouth would need to spread at a rapid pace.