Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania jumps further, brings in approx. 14.75 crores on Day 2

By Joginder Tuteja
  • 0
  • 0

TammaTamma-01

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is continuing with its winning drive. The trends were right there to be seen on Friday itself and there was no turning back for the film on Saturday, what with Rs. 14.75 crore more coming in. The film has now collected Rs. 27 crore already and a big Sunday pretty much awaits it.

The Karan Johar production would be further helped by the fact that Monday is a national holiday (Holi). Due to this, the usual fall in collections during the evening and night shows won’t be evidenced, and a big rush is expected from the audiences today as well.

While a Rs. 40 crore weekend is pretty much out there for the taking, it would be interesting to see if the film actually manages to stretch well towards the Rs. 44-45 crore mark in its first three days itself. That would bring it quite close to the opening weekend numbers of Jolly LLB 2 which had brought in Rs. 50.46 crore after three days.

The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer has emerged as a good success already and if there is good stability in collections on the weekdays too (which is pretty much expected), director Shashank Khaitan has a Superhit in the making.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Kareena Kapoor Khan replaces Katrina Kaif

Kareena Kapoor Khan replaces Katrina Kaif at…

Here’s why Jacqueline Fernandez has given up on dairy products & sugar

Here’s why Jacqueline Fernandez has given up…

Ajay Devgn – Nana Patekar to collaborate on Marathi venture

Ajay Devgn – Nana Patekar to collaborate on…

Ram Gopal Varma - Sachiin Joshi all set to collaborate again after Veerappan

Ram Gopal Varma – Sachiin Joshi all…

Noor shifts story of original novel

Noor shifts story of original novel from…

Shekhar Suman jumps into the Kangna Ranaut- Karan Johar feud; asks her to shut her mouth News

Shekhar Suman jumps into the Kangna Ranaut-…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification