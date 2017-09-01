Box Office: Baadshaho takes a flying start in UAE/ GCC, collects Rs. 1.04 cr on Day 1

The Milan Luthria directed multi starrer Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal releases today within the domestic market. However in the overseas territories of UAE/ GCC the film as usual hit screens a day earlier.
In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Baadshaho in the UAE/ GCC market on its opening day. As expected the film which promises to be a massy entertainer has taken off to a flying start. In fact Baadshaho that has released across 3242 screens worldwide (India 2800 + Overseas 442) has managed to rake in a stagger AED 600,000 [Rs. 1.04 cr] on its opening day itself from just 75 screens.
If that wasn’t enough with Bakri Eid being celebrated on Saturday the business of the film is expected to see a massive jump over the weekend with Friday and Saturday seeing immense growth.