Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.09.2017 | 3:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Box Office: Baadshaho takes a flying start in UAE/ GCC, collects Rs. 1.04 cr on Day 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Baadshaho_29

The Milan Luthria directed multi starrer Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal releases today within the domestic market. However in the overseas territories of UAE/ GCC the film as usual hit screens a day earlier.

In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Baadshaho in the UAE/ GCC market on its opening day. As expected the film which promises to be a massy entertainer has taken off to a flying start. In fact Baadshaho that has released across 3242 screens worldwide (India 2800 + Overseas 442) has managed to rake in a stagger AED 600,000 [Rs. 1.04 cr] on its opening day itself from just 75 screens.

If that wasn’t enough with Bakri Eid being celebrated on Saturday the business of the film is expected to see a massive jump over the weekend with Friday and Saturday seeing immense growth.

Tags: , , , , , ,

You might also like

BO update: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opens to…

Box Office: A Gentleman run comes to an end,…

Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal collects USD…

Box Office: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Day 21 in…

Box Office: Bareilly Ki Barfi Day 14 in…

Box Office: A Gentleman Day 7 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification