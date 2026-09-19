The entire gang, including Sharman Joshi, returns after nearly two decades as the comedy franchise gears up for an January 8, 2027 release.

After months of speculation, Rohit Shetty has officially confirmed that Golmaal 5 is in the works, announcing the news on September 19 with a motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and the usual cast as well as a locked release date. The filmmaker, who recently shot as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, is set to return to one of his most beloved franchises. The announcement comes nine years after Golmaal Again, the fourth instalment in the series.

Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal 5 cast; reveals release date with a ‘whistle-worthy’ motion poster

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the motion poster, complete with the franchise's signature whistle tune from its background score. Announcing the film, he wrote, "LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE." He also revealed the release date in a follow-up post, confirming the film will hit theatres on "8TH JAN 2027."

What makes this instalment particularly special for fans is the return of the complete original gang, including Sharman Joshi, who last featured in the franchise all the way back in 2006. The reunion is expected to bring back the franchise's most loved dynamics, including the running rivalry between Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor's signature "Ae ah oh" gag, and the new twist would the chemistry of the trio - Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Sharman Joshi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



Details about the rest of the cast, including who will play the leading lady or ladies, are currently being kept under wraps. In the franchise's history, Kareena Kapoor Khan remains the only actress to have appeared in two instalments, Golmaal 2 and Golmaal 3, playing Ajay Devgn's love interest. Golmaal 4 aka Golmaal Again saw Tabu and Ajay Devgn reunite in a horror-comedy setting for the first time following their earlier collaborations, while it also marked Parineeti Chopra's first film with Rohit Shetty.

Interestingly, hints of a fifth instalment date back to 2018, when Arshad Warsi, along with his Golmaal co-stars, appeared in the dance video for the remixed version of ‘Aankh Maare’ in Simmba. The group had performed a step during the video that many fans later interpreted as a subtle nod to the franchise's future.

With the cast reunion now confirmed and the release date locked, anticipation around Golmaal 5 is expected to build steadily in the months ahead.

Also Read: Endemol Shine dominates Ormax Top 10 list: Bigg Boss Hindi leads the chart along with Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss Telugu, and Bigg Boss Tamil

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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