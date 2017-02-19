Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal collects 43 lakhs in week 8, crosses 387 crores

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Dangal-5

The Nitesh Tiwari directed Aamir Khan starrer Dangal released on December 25, 2016. The film which was based in the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat has been rocking the box office since it’s release. After entering the Rs. 100 crore club in just three days of it’s release Dangal that continued to run well into the new year as well has been on a literal record breaking spree.

Released across 4300 screens in the domestic market, Dangal that faced competition in the new year from releases like Ok Jaanu, Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2 still managed to hold its own at the box office. Now in its eight week at the box office, Dangal has managed to rake in 43 lakhs more taking the overall box office collections of the film to a staggering Rs. 387.12 crores.

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Diljit Donsajh to croon a promotional song in Phillauri

Diljit Dosanjh to croon a promotional song…

Sara Ali Khan

CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter…

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan roped in for Kabir Khan’s…

Rangoon (28)

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shahid Kapoor- Kangna…

The Ghazi Attack makers to organize screening for Navy officers across India news

The Ghazi Attack makers to organize…

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan miffed with the…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification