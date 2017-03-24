Box Office: Aa Gaya Hero collects 1.05 cr in Week 1, Govinda’s come back ends in a disaster

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Aa Gaya Hero collects 1.05 cr in Week 1, Govinda’s come back ends in a disaster

The film Aa Gaya hero which was intended to be yesteryear’s actor Govinda’s comeback as the solo male lead released a week ago. After receiving less than positive reviews the film did not manage to find takers among the audience as well.

In fact, Aa Gaya Hero managed to draw in just Rs. 75 lakhs on its opening weekend, which does not bode well for any film. Following the dismal opening weekend collections, the film did not manage to make any further progress over the following days. Currently, the total collections of the film stand at just Rs. 1.05 cr at the end of week one.

Aa Gaya Hero box office at a glance

Day 1 (Fri) – 25 lakhs

Day 2 (Sat) – 25 lakhs

Day 3 (Sun) – 25 lakhs

Day 4 (Mon) to Day 7 (Thu) – 30 lakhs

Total: 1.05 cr.

Tags: , , , , , ,

You might also like

This is how London attacks affected the sets of Mubarakan

OMG! This is how London attacks affected the…

Here’s why Sanjay Dutt rescheduled the release date of Bhoomi averting the clash with Aamir Khan news

Here’s why Sanjay Dutt rescheduled the…

REVEALED Here’s how Emraan Hashmi will be bringing in his birthday in Goa

REVEALED: Here’s how Emraan Hashmi will be…

All you need to know about Kangna Ranaut’s special gift to herself on her 30th birthday

All you need to know about Kangna Ranaut’s…

Alia

SHOCKING: Man who threatened Mahesh and Alia…

Blackbuck poaching case Hearing for Salman Khan's case adjourned till April 1

Blackbuck poaching case: Hearing for Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification