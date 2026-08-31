Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his special bond with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; says, “It is beyond friendship”

Vijay Deverakonda has opened up about his long-standing relationship with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, describing their bond as something that goes beyond a conventional actor-director friendship. The actor spoke about their association at the pre-release event of Romanchakam, where he attended as the chief guest and reflected on the journey that began with Arjun Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his special bond with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; says, “It is beyond friendship”

Vijay recalled the difficult circumstances under which he and Sandeep set out to make Arjun Reddy. At the time, neither of them had the money, recognition or industry influence they have today. Vijay also pointed out that he did not have an established fan base then, as Pelli Choopulu had not yet been released. “Neither of us had any significant money, fame or industry influence at the time,” Vijay said.

The actor also remembered the support extended by Sandeep's family when Arjun Reddy was still a major financial gamble. He expressed gratitude to Pranay Reddy Vanga and Sandeep's father for backing the project financially, including selling agricultural land to invest in the film.

Although Arjun Reddy eventually became a significant milestone in the careers of both Vijay and Sandeep, the actor said their association gave him much more than professional success. “Working with Sandeep gave me a lot of experiences and conversations which have stayed with me throughout my life,” he said.

Vijay further stressed that his support for Sandeep is not restricted to their shared professional journey. Speaking about the filmmaker, he said, “I will go to any extent for that filmmaker. I believe Sandeep would do the same for me.”

Explaining his presence at the Romanchakam event, Vijay added, “I could not say no to Sandeep's invitation.” He also praised Romanchakam lead actor Sumanth Prabhas, recalling his passion for cinema and saying he had always believed Sumanth could become an actor or director.

Vijay has been actively supporting the film's promotional campaign and wished Sumanth, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga and the entire team ahead of the release.

Directed by debutant Venugopal Reddy, Romanchakam combines romance, comedy and suspense. Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar headline the film, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga presenting it and Pranay Reddy Vanga producing it under Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 3.

Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali to release on October 16, 2026; epic drama set for Dussehra festive weekend

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