The second single featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh was launched live on stage during Anirudh Ravichander’s ongoing US music concert.

The Paradise: Nani and Anirudh Ravichander create a stir in Dallas as ‘Yesha Nagula’ lyrical video is unveiled at US concert

The makers of The Paradise have unveiled the much-awaited second single ‘Yesha Nagula’, giving fans another glimpse into the musical world of the upcoming Nani starrer. In a unique launch, the lyrical video was released live on-stage during composer Anirudh Ravichander’s ongoing US music concert in Dallas, where Nani joined him for the special moment.

The Paradise: Nani and Anirudh Ravichander create a stir in Dallas as ‘Yesha Nagula’ lyrical video is unveiled at US concert

Ahead of the song’s unveiling, Anirudh and Nani had already created considerable excitement at the Dallas concert. Their entry on stage sent the audience into a frenzy as the energy surrounding ‘Yesha Nagula’ took over the venue. The live launch subsequently introduced fans to the second song from the film, with Nani and Keerthy Suresh featuring in the lyrical video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)



Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, ‘Yesha Nagula’ brings a high-energy musical approach, with the video featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in a series of performance snippets and vibrant visuals. The track also includes glimpses of their dance moves, along with candid behind-the-scenes moments that showcase their camaraderie. Anirudh’s composition adds to the upbeat nature of the song.

The launch follows the success of The Paradise’s first single, ‘Aaya Sher’, which has crossed 200 million views on YouTube and garnered over 1.8 million likes. The track has also found traction on social media, with fans recreating Nani’s look and hookstep through Instagram reels.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously helmed Dasara, The Paradise has been generating anticipation through its teaser and promotional material. The teaser introduced Nani as Jadal, a raw and intense character from the slum-set world of the film, offering a glimpse of the action and drama at the centre of the narrative.

The makers opted for a live launch for ‘Yesha Nagula’ rather than a conventional digital release. With Anirudh already performing in the US, the Dallas concert provided the setting for the song’s unveiling, while Nani’s presence added another element to the occasion.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to release theatrically on September 24, 2026. The film is set to arrive in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is also being positioned for an international audience, with reports suggesting that the makers are putting in intense efforts to distribute The Paradise across international markets. With its multilingual release and music-led promotional campaign, the Nani starrer is now building momentum ahead of its September theatrical release.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal says The Paradise will “break out” with its unconventional content

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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