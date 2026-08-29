The action in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been one of the key talking points around the film, with the circus sequence, titled the ‘Vicious Fight’, emerging as one of its prominent action set pieces. The makers have now released a behind-the-scenes video that offers a look at the planning and execution involved in creating the sequence, with Hollywood stunt coordinator and action choreographer JJ Perry discussing his approach to the film’s action.

Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups BTS: JJ Perry reveals how Yash pulled off the vicious fight action sequence

In the BTS video, Perry explains how he designed the action around the environment, treating objects and surroundings as potential “targets of opportunity”. The approach involves incorporating everyday objects into the choreography, with examples ranging from plates and knives in a restaurant kitchen to a hot stove and boiling water.

This approach is further expanded in the circus tent sequence, where the ‘Vicious Fight’ brings together extensive rehearsals, detailed choreography and physically demanding action. The sequence was designed to maintain momentum while using the large-scale environment to add different elements to the fight.

At the centre of the sequence is Yash, whose physicality and involvement in the action process also receive attention from Perry. The stunt coordinator highlights the actor’s ability to contribute ideas, understand how those ideas translate on camera and execute the choreography required for the sequence.

Perry praises Yash’s “mad swagger”, physicality and movie-star presence, calling him “one of the best” while also highlighting how quickly the actor adapted to the demanding choreography. He also draws a comparison with the physical and stylised action associated with the John Wick franchise while discussing Yash’s commitment to the sequences in Toxic.

The action choreographer also credits director Geetu Mohandas for giving the team creative freedom while developing the action. Perry praises her artistic instincts and describes Mohandas and Yash as a “very formidable team”.

The newly released BTS video comes after the ‘Vicious Fight’ received attention from audiences for its scale and execution. It provides a closer look at the work involved in mounting the sequence, from rehearsals and physical preparation to choreography and the use of the circus environment.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The film is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Oberoi credits Geetu Mohandas’ 13-year-old daughter for his Toxic casting: “Geetu saw Fighter at daughter’s insistence, liked my performance…”; reveals he was asked to perform The Godfather dialogue for audition

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