Sreeleela turned heads with her effortless sense of style as she attended the Wimbledon quarterfinals in London, joining the star-studded guest list at one of the world's most prestigious sporting events. The actress shared glimpses from her day at the iconic tennis tournament, blending classic Wimbledon fashion with her signature understated charm.

Sreeleela serves power dressing goals in navy pinstripe suit at Wimbledon 2026

Sreeleela opted for a sophisticated power-dressing look. She wore a navy blue pinstripe pantsuit featuring an oversized double-breasted blazer with gold button detailing, paired with relaxed wide-leg trousers. Underneath, she kept it minimal with a classic white scoop-neck tank top, creating a crisp contrast against the tailored suit. She completed the ensemble with nude pointed-toe heels, a structured white top-handle handbag, round black sunglasses, statement gold earrings, and a sleek low ponytail, striking the perfect balance between polished tailoring and effortless style.

The actress was seen enjoying the lively atmosphere as she watched the quarterfinal clashes unfold from the stands. Wimbledon has become a hotspot for celebrities from around the world, with actors, athletes and public figures making appearances every year, and Sreeleela added her own touch of glamour to this season's star-studded guest list.

Known for balancing projects across multiple film industries, Sreeleela has a busy slate of releases ahead. Amid her packed schedule, her London outing offered fans a refreshing glimpse into a different side of the actress as she enjoyed one of the biggest events in the sporting world.

Also Read: Doctors Day 2026: Sreeleela reveals how she balanced MBBS exams with shooting Viral Vayyari; says, “Being a doctor has always been my dream”

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