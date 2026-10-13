Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into a new phase of her career with Zombie Reddy 2 – NXT LVL, marking her debut in South Indian cinema. The film, featuring Teja Sajja and Upendra, has introduced her to a different filmmaking environment and given her an opportunity to adapt to a new approach to acting and working on set.

Shanaya Kapoor on adapting to South Cinema with Zombie Reddy 2 – NXT LVL: “It’s all very larger than life”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Shanaya spoke about how her experience in the South film industry differs from her usual working process. Accustomed to detailed preparation, workshops and rehearsals before filming, the actor has had to embrace a more spontaneous approach, responding to situations as they arise and relying on her instincts.

“I’m very used to prepping, doing workshops, blocking the scenes way beforehand, rehearsing the action months before the shoot and going on set a day prior to filming that scene just to get comfortable with the set and the surroundings of where I’m shooting. But in the South film industry, you have to be on your toes. Anything can be thrown at you on the day and you have to be ready for it. Sometimes you get a scene on set and you have to be able to click into it immediately and trust the director’s instinct as well as your instinct,” she said.

Apart from adapting to a different working style, Shanaya also spoke about experiencing the scale of production associated with the film. She noted that the sets, action sequences and costumes contribute to a larger-than-life cinematic experience. While she has enjoyed being part of such a production, she acknowledged that the scale can also feel overwhelming at times.

“It's all very larger than life. Everything is at a larger scale—the set, the action, the pieces, the costume. That's very exciting, but it can get very overwhelming as well. I think it taught me to trust myself as an actor and be malleable and not rigid in a certain way,” she added.

Directed by Suparn S. Varma, Zombie Reddy 2 – NXT LVL marks Shanaya’s entry into South Indian cinema. The project has allowed her to experience a different filmmaking process, adapt to changing demands on set and explore new aspects of her craft. Her experience on the film also highlights how working across industries can introduce actors to different creative approaches and encourage them to become more flexible in their performances.

Also Read : Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor opened up about the acting ambitions of Shanaya Kapoor since childhood: “She used to look up to her sister, Sonam”

More Pages: Zombie Reddy 2 Box Office Collection

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