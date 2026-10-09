Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor opened up about the acting ambitions of Shanaya Kapoor since childhood: “She used to look up to her sister, Sonam”

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor recently opened up about their daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s journey towards acting, revealing that her interest in the profession became evident over time rather than through a formal announcement. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date, the couple reflected on the experiences that shaped Shanaya’s aspirations, from growing up around films to putting in the effort to develop her skills.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor opened up about the acting ambitions of Shanaya Kapoor since childhood: “She used to look up to her sister, Sonam”

Sanjay explained that Shanaya never explicitly announced her intention to become an actor. Instead, her inclination towards the profession emerged naturally, given the environment she grew up in. He also recalled how she continued to work on her craft even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She never came and said, for example, ‘Maa, main bada ho kar don banna chahta hoon’ (Mum, when I grow up, I want to become a don). It was never like that. Basically, we knew that Shanaya was inclined towards acting, and she was brought up in that environment. She is working really hard. Even during COVID, she used to train in belly dancing and work on her diction,” Sanjay shared.

Maheep, meanwhile, recalled an early memory that gave her a glimpse of Shanaya’s fascination with the film industry. She spoke about taking her daughter to the premiere of Saawariya, where Shanaya’s excitement continued even after the screening, during a family dinner at the Marriott.

“When I took her for the premiere of Saawariya, Shanaya was very young and she was wearing a lehenga. After the premiere, we all went for dinner at the Marriott with the whole Kapoor khandaan. Shanaya was running up and down wearing her lehenga, just like Sonam. I knew then that she had tasted blood,” she added.

Sanjay also spoke about the influence of Shanaya’s cousin Sonam Kapoor on her growing interest in films. According to him, Sonam was someone Shanaya admired while growing up, before Janhvi Kapoor eventually made her acting debut. “She used to look up to her sister, Sonam. Sri (Sridevi) was already married to Boney, but Janhvi made her debut later. It was Sonam whom she always looked up to,” he said.

Reflecting on the realities of an acting career, Sanjay added that Shanaya has also witnessed the fluctuations that come with working in the film industry through his own professional journey. He believes this has given her an understanding of the challenges involved in pursuing the profession. “She has seen my journey, and she knows there are highs and lows,” Sanjay added.

The conversation offered a glimpse into Shanaya’s early years and the experiences that contributed to her decision to pursue acting. From the influence of her family and her admiration for Sonam to the training she undertook from a young age, Sanjay and Maheep’s recollections shed light on how her interest in cinema gradually developed.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor says she’ll never quit social media despite the hate: “That is something I’m still learning to ignore”

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