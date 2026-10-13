The Ranabaali co-stars reflected on their admiration for the actor-turned-politician, with Rashmika recalling her journey from being a fan to working with him in Varisu.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay and shared heartfelt notes about their interaction on social media. While Rashmika reflected on her long-standing admiration for the Tamil star, Vijay Deverakonda described the meeting as a memorable experience, highlighting the warmth with which they were received.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda meet Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay; their heartfelt messages win attention

For Rashmika Mandanna, the interaction carried a special significance. The actress recalled admiring Thalapathy Vijay for years before getting the opportunity to work with him in the 2023 Tamil film Varisu. Reflecting on how her perception of him has evolved over time, she expressed admiration for his journey from a celebrated actor to his current role as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



Vijay Deverakonda also shared his thoughts following the meeting, recalling their conversation and the personal insights Thalapathy Vijay offered despite a long day of work. His note conveyed his appreciation for the interaction and the warmth he experienced. “Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :),” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)



The meeting comes ahead of the release of Ranabaali, the upcoming Telugu period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features the two actors in lead roles and is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Their messages offered a glimpse into the respect both actors hold for Thalapathy Vijay, with Rashmika’s note reflecting a long-standing admiration and Vijay Deverakonda’s account focusing on the warmth of their recent interaction.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna tells him ‘I love you’ 10-15 times a day: “She is the one who actually made me…”

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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