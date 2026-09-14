Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Hemanth M Rao, the film has completed 75% of its shoot and is currently progressing towards completion.

Rukmini Vasanth is set to take on a different role in the upcoming Kannada film Mangala Gowri, directed by Rahul PK and written by Rahul PK and Pooja Sudhir. The makers have unveiled the first look, giving audiences a glimpse of Rukmini’s character in the film.

Rukmini Vasanth turns cop in Mangala Gowri; first look out

In the first look, Rukmini is seen wearing a police uniform and seated on a scooter, marking a departure from some of her previous roles. The image also features veteran actress Malashree, bringing together the two actors from different generations for the project.

Rukmini has explored a range of characters throughout her filmography, and her role in Mangala Gowri sees her step into the khaki for the first time in this particular setting. The first look offers an early glimpse into the character while keeping further details about her role under wraps.

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The film also marks Rukmini’s second collaboration with filmmaker Hemanth M Rao after Sapta Saagaradaache Ello. It is also her second association with KVN Productions following Toxic. Her collaboration with Malashree adds another dimension to the film, with the two actresses sharing the screen in the upcoming project.

Backed by KVN Productions and Dakshayani Talkies, Mangala Gowri features music by Midhun Mukundan, cinematography by Srivathsan Selvarajan and action choreography by Vikram Mor. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Hemanth M Rao.

The makers have completed around 75% of the shoot, with production currently progressing towards completion. With Rukmini taking on a police role and sharing the frame with Malashree, the first look has offered a glimpse into the film’s central cast and the characters they will portray.

Also Read : SCOOP: From Rs. 200 crore to Rs. 30 crore! Toxic suffers BRUTAL OTT reality check after disastrous theatrical run as digital rights remain unsold

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