Nayanthara is set to return as Mookuthi Amman in Mahasakthi, with the teaser of the upcoming film now released. Directed by Sundar C, the teaser offers a glimpse into the world of the film and introduces Nayanthara in a new avatar.

Nayanthara returns as Mookuthi Amman in Mahasakthi; teaser out now

Produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International in association with Avni Media, IVY Entertainment and Rowdy Pictures, Mahasakthi brings Nayanthara back to the role of Mookuthi Amman. The character was first introduced in the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman, which went on to gain popularity among audiences.

The teaser features a mix of elaborate visuals, larger-than-life sequences and elements of mystery. It also gives a glimpse of Nayanthara as she reprises the character, while keeping several details about the story under wraps.

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The film features an ensemble cast that includes Regena Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Oorvasi, among others. With Sundar C at the helm, Mahasakthi marks another chapter involving the Mookuthi Amman character.

The makers are expected to present the story on a larger scale, with the film being positioned as a continuation of the world established by its predecessor. Nayanthara’s return to the role remains one of the key highlights of the project.

Mahasakthi is scheduled to release in November in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. AA Films will handle the film’s distribution across North India.

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