The Yash led Toxic has emerged as a disaster of epic proportions, with losses for the makers crossing all barriers. As per industry estimates, the team is looking at a loss of Rs. 300 crores on the gangster drama led by Yash, which is the biggest of all time for a feature film in India.

SCOOP: From Rs. 200 crore to Rs. 30 crore! Toxic suffers BRUTAL OTT reality check after disastrous theatrical run as digital rights remain unsold

To add to the issues, the digital rights of Toxic are yet unsold. "The Toxic team had an offer of Rs. 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages. The biggest offer has come from Zee 5," a source told Bollywood Hungama in confidence.

The satellite recovery is expected to be almost nil owing to the largely adult format of storytelling. "The makers are now contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, with the hope of fetching a bigger amount than what's on the table. The discussions are underway to figure out a way to reduce the losses, one of which is a new cut for OTT," the source tells us further.

Toxic was released on August 26, and has turned out to be a huge disaster with unanimous negative talk. The film opened at Rs. 120 crore in India, and is looking to end its run under Rs. 250 crore, which speaks volumes about the audience wom.

Also Read: Toxic’s English release turns EMBARRASSING: Only 450 tickets sold across India; collects a paltry Rs. 1.40 lakhs

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