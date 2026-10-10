The superstar shared his suggestion at a recent event for the upcoming sequel, explaining why he believes audiences would welcome a song featuring the actress.

Rajinikanth has revealed what he believes is missing from Jailer 2, and his answer involves Tamannaah Bhatia. At a recent event for the upcoming film, the superstar said he had personally asked director Nelson Dilipkumar to include a song sequence featuring the actress, who appeared in the first instalment of the franchise.

Rajinikanth says Tamannaah is the missing element in Jailer 2; reveals he asked Nelson Dilipkumar for a song

“The only missing element in Jailer 2 is Tamannaah,” Rajinikanth said, explaining his suggestion to Nelson. When the director reportedly responded, “I can't keep it just because you like it, sir,” the actor clarified that his request was rooted in his understanding of audience preferences rather than a personal choice. “I didn't say I like it. If I had done whatever I liked, I would have become irrelevant and gone to Bengaluru. I'm still in the field because I'm doing what audiences are loving,” Rajinikanth said.

The exchange offered a glimpse into how the veteran actor approaches commercial cinema and the decisions that go into making a film connect with viewers. Rather than presenting the proposed song as a matter of personal preference, Rajinikanth linked his suggestion to what he believes audiences enjoy watching. His remarks also put the spotlight on Tamannaah’s association with the Jailer franchise, with the possibility of her featuring in a song in the sequel now becoming a talking point.

Tamannaah appeared in the 2023 film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and headlined by Rajinikanth. Her presence in the original film made her a familiar part of the franchise, and Rajinikanth’s latest comments have brought renewed attention to her possible involvement in the sequel. However, his statement about wanting a song sequence does not, by itself, confirm that one will feature in the final film.

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth returning as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the Tamil action comedy also features S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu, alongside returning cast members Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to make extended cameo appearances. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The sequel will expand the world introduced in the first film, following Muthuvel Pandian as he goes undercover to investigate a cross-border criminal syndicate while facing new threats to his family and allies. Jailer 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15, 2026.

For now, Rajinikanth’s remarks have placed the question of a Tamannaah song in the spotlight, even as audiences await further details about the film. Whether the suggestion makes it to the final cut remains to be seen, but the superstar has made his preference clear: he believes Tamannaah is an element the sequel could use.

Also Read: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate, runtime revealed ahead of October 15 release

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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