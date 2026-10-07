Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15.

Rajinikanth is set to return as Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger, in Jailer 2, which has now completed its censor formalities ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on October 15. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas later this month.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate, runtime revealed ahead of October 15 release

Jailer 2 has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification comes shortly before the film’s theatrical release. The film reportedly has a runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds, which translates to approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. Ahead of its release, the makers have also unveiled the trailer, giving a glimpse into the next chapter of Muthuvel Pandian’s story.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings back several actors from the first instalment, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. The sequel also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to make special appearances in the sequel, having previously featured in the 2023 film. Vijay Sethupathi is also associated with Jailer 2.

The first Jailer, released in 2023, became a major box-office success and was among the notable Tamil releases of that year. The sequel brings Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian while expanding the cast with several prominent names.

Anirudh Ravichander has returned as the composer for Jailer 2. Vijay Karthik Kannan has handled the cinematography, while R Nirmal serves as the editor. DRK Kiran is the production designer, and Chethan D’Souza has overseen the action choreography.

Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers will also present the special Jailer 2 Super Show, which is set to stream on Sun NXT from October 9. With the film now certified U/A 16+ and its runtime revealed, Jailer 2 is set to bring Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian back to theatres.

Also Read : Jailer 2 Trailer Out: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Vidya Balan stuns in fierce new avatar

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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