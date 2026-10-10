Navratri calls for nine days of colour, and if you are looking for outfit inspiration for each day, Sreeleela’s ethnic style has plenty to offer. From vibrant orange and sunshine yellow to rich red, royal blue and elegant ivory, her collection of traditional looks shows just how differently each shade can be styled.

Need Navratri 2026 outfit inspo? Sreeleela has a look for all 9 colours!

Whether you are dressing up in a saree, lehenga or a classic kurta set, here are nine Navratri colours to take inspiration from Sreeleela’s ethnic looks.

Orange

Make a statement in orange with a heavily embroidered ethnic ensemble like Sreeleela’s. The bright orange base is brought to life with colourful floral embellishments, giving the outfit a rich festive feel. She pairs the look with an ornate traditional necklace and statement earrings, while her loose waves keep the styling soft. For Navratri, this is the kind of look that lets a vibrant colour take centre stage.

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White

For a more elegant and understated look, take cues from Sreeleela’s ivory saree. The soft base features delicate floral motifs and a colourful embroidered border, while the sheer pallu adds an ethereal touch. Paired with minimal jewellery and soft styling, the look feels effortlessly graceful and works beautifully for a daytime Navratri celebration.

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Red

Red is a festive classic and Sreeleela’s take on the colour is all about understated glamour. Her deep red saree features silver embellishments arranged in geometric patterns, adding texture and shine to the rich base. Traditional jewellery and soft waves complete the look. It is an easy reference for anyone looking to give the classic Navratri red a glamorous update.

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Royal Blue

Take the traditional route with a royal blue kurta set inspired by Sreeleela’s look. The rich velvet fabric is detailed with intricate embroidery around the neckline, sleeves and hem, while the matching dupatta adds drama to the silhouette. Statement earrings finish the look, making the deep blue ensemble feel regal without being overly elaborate.

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Yellow

Bring some sunshine to your Navratri wardrobe with a bright yellow lehenga. Sreeleela’s look features a flowing skirt covered in delicate floral motifs and finished with an ornate border. The contemporary blouse gives the traditional outfit a youthful feel, while the simple styling allows the vibrant yellow to shine. It is a fun option for a daytime celebration or a festive get-together.

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Green

For green, take inspiration from Sreeleela’s striking emerald-green ethnic ensemble. The richly embellished outfit features intricate detailing that catches the light, while the flowing silhouette and dupatta add an elegant, dramatic touch. Paired with traditional bangles and minimal jewellery, she keeps the styling effortless yet festive, making this a perfect look for a glamorous Navratri celebration.

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Grey

Grey does not have to mean understated, as Sreeleela’s shimmering saree proves. Covered in delicate sequins, the grey drape catches the light and gives the muted shade a festive edge. A contemporary blouse, statement earrings and a simple bracelet complete the look. It is perfect for those who prefer softer colours but still want some sparkle for Navratri.

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Purple

If pastels are more your style, Sreeleela’s lavender saree is an easy one to recreate. The floral saree features soft purple tones, delicate embroidery and a sheer embellished pallu that adds movement to the silhouette. Minimal jewellery and soft makeup keep the look elegant and allow the pastel shade to remain the highlight.

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Peacock Green

For the final colour, go deeper with a peacock green saree inspired by Sreeleela’s striking look. The rich jewel tone is paired with intricate gold detailing and an ornate blouse that gives the outfit a regal feel. She keeps her hair sleek and adds a statement ear cuff, proving that a strong colour can do most of the styling work.

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Navratri is the perfect time to experiment with colour, and Sreeleela’s ethnic looks offer inspiration for every mood. From vibrant orange and yellow to classic red and softer ivory, lavender and grey, these nine shades can be styled in everything from sarees and lehengas to traditional kurta sets. So, whether you like your festive dressing bold and colourful or soft and understated, there is a Sreeleela-inspired look for every day of Navratri.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh’s festive wardrobe is your guide to styling 9 Navratri colours

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