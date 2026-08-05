Ahead of its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment share the teaser for Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, offering audiences their first glimpse into the acclaimed filmmaker’s landmark 10th feature. The film is slated for a Worldwide theatrical release on Sept. 25, 2026. Dorothy, the Tamil-language feature, joins the festival’s acclaimed international program, Centrepiece, which showcases celebrated filmmakers and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy unveils haunting first teaser ahead of TIFF 2026 world premiere

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is described as his most emotionally resonant work to date. Set against the backdrop of caste, violence and prejudice, the film follows an enduring friendship pushed to its limits, unfolding as a deeply humane story that explores whether compassion can endure in a world fractured by hate and division.

The newly released teaser offers a first glimpse into Dorothy’s evocative world, introducing its emotionally charged atmosphere, striking visual language and the quiet intensity that defines Subbaraj’s storytelling. Adding to the film's emotional depth is an original score by the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, marking the legendary composer's milestone 1,540th film. His music is expected to become an integral emotional force within the narrative.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment, marking the two companies’ first project together following Jio Studios’ investment. The film stars Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles and is slated for a theatrical release across India on Sept. 25, 2026.



Karthik Subbaraj, Writer-Director, said, “Sharing the teaser of Dorothy is a special moment for all of us who have lived with this film for years. It is set against the backdrop of rural India in the early '90s, where friendship, compassion and hope are constantly tested by the realities of caste, violence and prejudice. While the world of the film is deeply rooted in a specific place and time, the emotions at its heart are universal. I hope this teaser draws audiences into that world and leaves them curious to discover the story waiting beyond it.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios said, “Dorothy has a distinctive cinematic voice, and this teaser captures just enough of its mood and emotional depth to spark curiosity, leaving you wanting to know more. It offers a compelling first glimpse into Karthik’s beautifully crafted world with Ilaiyaraaja’s music drawing you in. As we prepare for its World Premiere at TIFF, with our multiple Oscar-winning partners at Sikhya Entertainment at the helm, we look forward to introducing this exceptional cinematic experience to audiences from around the world”.

Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said, “We’ve always been fans of Karthik Subbaraj’s work. He’s a master storyteller with the ability to tell deeply human stories through highly entertaining cinema. Knowing how long Dorothy has lived with him, and how deeply he has researched and nurtured this story over the years, makes this journey even more meaningful. We’re incredibly proud to help bring that vision to the world alongside our partners at Jio Studios, and excited to finally share this first glimpse as the film begins its journey to its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.”

Also Read: Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy gets title announcement ahead of TIFF premiere

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