Nikhil Siddhartha has revealed that the release date announcement for Swayambhu is coming soon. The actor shared an intense behind-the-scenes picture from the film’s shoot and highlighted the scale of the project, which has reportedly involved 175 days of filming and more than 2,500 CG shots.

Nikhil Siddhartha teases Swayambhu release date announcement with BTS from 175-day shoot And 2,500+ CG shots

The film has been building anticipation with its promotional material, including its teaser and the first single, ‘Ra Ra Dheevara’. The teaser offered a glimpse into the film’s large-scale setting and historical backdrop, while a special birthday video featuring Samyuktha further added to the film’s promotional campaign.

Since the teaser’s release, Swayambhu has continued to draw attention for its scale and visual presentation. The film is positioned as a multilingual Pan-India project and is expected to receive a worldwide theatrical release.

Nikhil Siddhartha took to social media to share a picture from the shoot and spoke about the extensive production process. He also confirmed that an official release date announcement is on the way. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “SWAYAMBHU is going to be a Multi Language PAN INDIAN film Releasing Nationwide – WorldWide. Good things take time. We r almost there...I never expected to shoot for 175 days and 2500 graphics shots for a single film. But... Raccha Lepadaniki Ready .. Release Date announcement coming. #TFI #TeluguCinema #TrailerComingSoon.”

SWAYAMBHU is going to be a Multi Language PAN INDIAN film Releasing Nationwide - WorldWide .

Good things take time. We r almost there...

I never expected to shoot for 175 days and 2500 graphics shots for a single film.

But... Raccha Lepadaniki Ready .. Release Date… pic.twitter.com/7iIIyQfHw3 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 12, 2026

Set against the backdrop of what is described as India’s golden era, Swayambhu explores themes of heritage, courage and legacy. The teaser also featured the Sengol, which appears to hold symbolic importance in the story. Samyuktha plays Bhoomi, and her look presents her in a warrior avatar that aligns with the film’s historical and action-oriented setting.

The film is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, with music composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work on KGF and Salaar. Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, who has worked on Baahubali and RRR, is also part of the technical team, while editing is handled by Tammiraju of Baahubali fame.

Produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar under Pixel Studios, Swayambhu is being presented as a historical epic inspired by India’s rich heritage. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release in Summer 2026, with its exact release date expected to be announced soon.

Also Read : From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 real life inspired films to watch out for in the second half of 2026

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