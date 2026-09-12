Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is set to release on September 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nani confirms The Paradise will not have a Trailer: “We don’t want to call it a pan-India film”

The Paradise has generated interest following the release of its teaser and songs, ‘Aaya Sher’ and ‘Yeshanagula’. The film stars Nani in the lead and marks his reunion with director Srikanth Odela after their collaboration on Dasara. The upcoming film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24, 2026.

Nani confirms The Paradise will not have a Trailer: “We don’t want to call it a pan-India film”

While the makers have already released a teaser and two songs, Nani has now confirmed that The Paradise will not have a traditional trailer ahead of its theatrical release. Addressing the decision, the actor clarified that the move was not based on the existing buzz around the film.

Nani said, “The Paradise will not have a trailer. Someone said that even if we don't promote from now, the film has enough hype to sustain it. I am not taking the audience for granted, though.”

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Nani said the film is currently in an important stage of post-production, with multiple teams working to complete it. According to the actor, creating a trailer that properly represents the film would require the team to divert its attention from the ongoing work.

He added, “There are so many teams working hard now to deliver a quality film. If we give a trailer now, it needs to be stellar. To do that, we will have to set aside post-production for a few days. We had also hoped to release a good trailer, but given the circumstances, we made the decision not to release it.”

Nani also spoke about the film’s multilingual release and clarified that the team does not intend to label The Paradise as a pan-India film. Instead, Telugu remains the primary target audience, while the makers hope viewers across other languages will also watch the film.

He stated, “We don't want to call it a pan-India film. Along with Telugu, it will release in some other languages. Telugu is definitely our prime target, and I hope audiences in other languages also watch Paradise and enjoy it equally."

The makers have also reportedly approached Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets.

Also Read : The Paradise: Nani and Anirudh Ravichander create a stir in Dallas as ‘Yesha Nagula’ lyrical video is unveiled at US concert

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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