Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it was screened in the Centrepiece section alongside international films. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Sikhya Entertainment in association with Dhammam Films, the Tamil-language feature marks the first Indian Tamil film to premiere at TIFF in the past decade.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy marks first Tamil feature to premiere at TIFF in a decade

The film received a standing ovation following its world premiere at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre. Writer-director Karthik Subbaraj attended the screening along with lead actors Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth. Producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain were also present at the event.

Speaking about the film’s premiere at the festival, Karthik Subbaraj said, “Dorothy is a story that comes from a place and culture I know intimately, but its questions around friendship, prejudice and human connection are universal. To have its world premiere at TIFF is incredibly special. It gives the film an opportunity to reach audiences across the world while staying true to the story I wanted to tell. And to have Ilaiyaraaja sir’s music accompany that journey makes it even more special.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, said, “Cinema has the ability to cross languages when the emotion at its centre is universal. Dorothy is a powerful example of that. Karthik has crafted a story about friendship, identity and human dignity that can resonate far beyond its language. At Jio Studios, we are proud to bring this deeply human story to audiences, and its premiere at TIFF is a significant moment for the film and a proud one for Tamil cinema.”

Producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment said, “TIFF has been an important part of Sikhya’s journey, and bringing Dorothy here feels particularly special. At its heart, Dorothy is a deeply human story about identity, belonging and the courage to find your way back to yourself. Working with Karthik and Jio Studios has brought together different strengths and perspectives, with the shared belief that a strong Indian story can find an audience anywhere. We’re thrilled to see Dorothy begin its international journey in Toronto.”

The film also features music by Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed its original score and songs. Its soundtrack has been part of the film’s pre-release attention, with “Kalyana Virundhu” and “Muthumani” each crossing 10 million views on YouTube. Both songs have also featured among the Top 5 trending music videos on YouTube India.

The film’s 18-track original soundtrack was earlier presented as a live musical experience in Chennai. At the Dorothy Concert, held at Image Auditorium, musicians performed the score continuously for around 40 minutes, bringing the film’s music to audiences in a live setting.

The TIFF premiere also continues Guneet Monga Kapoor’s association with the festival, which spans more than 15 years. Her previous TIFF credits include That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010), Peddlers (2012), Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 and Part 2 (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Monsoon Shootout (2014), Kill (2023) and Yellow Bus (2023).

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment.

Also Read : ‘Raaja Trance’: Ilaiyaraaja steps into a new electronic sound with ‘Muthumani’ from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy

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