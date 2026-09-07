One of the highly anticipated films in Indian cinema, Ranabaali is set to reveal a lesser-known chapter from India’s freedom struggle, highlighting oppression and brutality described as being almost as cruel as the Nazis. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled for a grand Dussehra release on October 16, 2026.

Makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali to unveil much-awaited teaser on September 9

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Since its announcement, the film has continued to generate interest through character posters, songs and glimpses released by the makers. The film has now locked its theatrical release date, with the team preparing for its arrival during the Dussehra festive period.

As the release date approaches, the makers have shared a video announcing the teaser launch. The video features intriguing phrases including “A buried history,” “A rebellious chieftain,” “A brutal face-off,” “1876–1878,” and “From the folklore of India,” hinting at the historical world explored in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANABAALI FILM (@ranabaalifilm)

Following anticipation from audiences, the much-awaited teaser of Ranabaali will be unveiled on September 9. The teaser is expected to offer a closer look at the characters, setting and conflict ahead of the film’s theatrical release on October 16.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “The legend of the cursed land rises. #RanabaaliTeaser out on September 9th. #Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26. #NeverForget. #RanabaaliOnOct16th”

At its core, Ranabaali explores the conflict between righteousness and tyranny, reflecting the broader theme associated with Dussehra and the triumph of good over evil. The makers have chosen the festive period for the film’s release, aiming to make it a major theatrical outing during the holiday season.

The film marks the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who return as an on-screen pair in a different and more intense setting. With Rahul Sankrityan at the helm, large-scale production, a historical storyline and music composed by Ajay–Atul, Ranabaali is gearing up for its October 2026 theatrical release.

Also Read : Rashmika Mandanna reveals how hip injury led to unexpected family time with Vijay Deverakonda; says, “This is the most time we have spent together”

More Pages: Ranabaali Box Office Collection

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