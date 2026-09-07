The first look of Parvathy Thiruvothu from the upcoming Malayalam thriller Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar has been unveiled. The National Award-winning actor will be seen as police constable Aleena Abraham in the Shahad directorial, marking her first role as a police officer in her two-decade-long acting career.

First look of Parvathy Thiruvothu as police officer Aleena Abraham in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar unveiled

The first look features Parvathy in a police uniform, offering a glimpse of her character and the world of the film. Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar is set against the backdrop of a police station, with a murder case, suspicion and an investigation forming the central elements of the narrative.

For Parvathy, stepping into the uniform also meant exploring Aleena beyond her profession. The actor said she was particularly interested in the character’s vulnerabilities, sense of duty and the choices she is forced to make as the circumstances around her change.

“Every character brings with it a certain responsibility, and Aleena was particularly interesting to me because of the world she inhabits and the choices she has to make within it. This is my first time playing a police officer, so even the process of stepping into the uniform and understanding what it means to occupy that space was new for me. But more than the uniform, I was interested in Aleena as a woman — her vulnerabilities, her sense of duty, and the way she responds when the situation around her begins to change. Many things keep going out of control but she cannot afford to give up. I think there is a lot that is left unsaid about her, and that was exciting for me as an actor. I’m curious to see how audiences interpret Aleena and her journey,” Parvathy said.

Interestingly, Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar is not Parvathy’s only recent association with a woman police officer. She has lent her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character in Daayra, where Kareena portrays a police officer Anjooni. While Parvathy steps into the uniform herself in the Malayalam thriller, her work on Daayra as Anjooni involves lending her voice to another character from the law enforcement world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (@pradhamadrishtyakuttakkar)



Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar adds another genre to Parvathy’s diverse filmography, which includes projects across Malayalam cinema and streaming platforms. The actor is also set to feature in Storm, an upcoming series from HRX and Amazon.

With the first look now out, further details about the thriller and Parvathy’s character are expected to emerge as the film progresses towards its release.

Also Read: Parvathy Thiruvothu lends her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Ajooni in Malayalam version of Daayra

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