Rishab Shetty has once again extended his support to emerging talent by presenting the multilingual short film MAGICC, which is now available to watch on the Rishab Shetty Films YouTube channel. The project marks the directorial debut of Shivaachiranthanaa and also features Aaditya B Pujar in his acting debut.

Rishab Shetty presents multilingual short film MAGICC; now streaming on YouTube

Known for his work in storytelling and his association with the successful Kantara franchise, Rishab Shetty has continued to support projects that bring fresh creative voices to the forefront. With MAGICC, he has stepped in as a presenter and producer, bringing together a team of debutants and experienced technicians for the short-film project.

Released in five languages — Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam — MAGICC explores an immersive narrative driven by sound and deep self-realization. The film is built around the striking narrative line, "Without a clap, magic stays unseen." It also carries the Kannada line, “ಸುತ್ತಲಿನ ಸದ್ದು ಅಡಗಿದಾಗ, ಉಳಿಯುವುದೇನು?”, adding another dimension to its central theme.

The story of MAGICC has been penned by renowned writer Jogi, also known as Girish Rao Hatwar. The film has been produced by Rishab Shetty, V Ravi Kumar, Aaditya B Pujar and Shivaachiranthanaa, while Manprasad Creations and Shutter Space have come on board as co-producers.

The technical team includes cinematographer Bhuvan Reddy, music composer Nachiketa Sharma and editor Goutham Saratoor. National Award-winning sound designer M R Rajakrishnan has handled the sound design, while Ramesh C P has worked on the visual grading. Dharani Gangeputra has handled the art direction, with Rohit Chikmagalur overseeing post-production. The posters have been designed by Aneesh Sharma and Pata Posters.

With MAGICC, Rishab Shetty continues his association with emerging talent while presenting a short film created to reach audiences across multiple languages. The film is now streaming on the Rishab Shetty Films YouTube channel.

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