Rashmika Mandanna reveals how hip injury led to unexpected family time with Vijay Deverakonda; says, “This is the most time we have spent together”

Rashmika Mandanna was set to resume shooting after taking a month-and-a-half-long break following a hip injury she suffered while filming her upcoming action thriller Mysaa. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about the injury, her recovery and the unexpected time she got to spend with her husband, actor-producer Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how hip injury led to unexpected family time with Vijay Deverakonda; says, “This is the most time we have spent together”

Recalling how she sustained the injury, Rashmika said, “The tendon in my hip bone snapped while shooting a song. I felt the snap but continued shooting till I couldn’t lift my right leg. The next day, I visited the hospital and got an MRI. I was my happy self so the doctors didn't suspect an injury. The doctors were then surprised that I managed to walk up to the hospital all by myself. They told me my pain receptors are messed up!” She added, “I have to be careful once I resume.”

Although doctors had cleared her to return to work within a week, Rashmika chose to resume shooting sooner. She said, “I’m resuming the shoot for Ranabaali in Hyderabad because it’s up for release soon and I have 10 days of shoot left. I have two other films to shoot after that; I have my months planned, and I’m getting anxious looking at my calendar.”

The break also gave Rashmika an opportunity to catch up on sleep, spend time with her family, read and solve puzzles. Most significantly, it allowed her to spend quality time with Vijay for the first time since their wedding in February.

“We didn’t get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe’s way of saying, calm down, I will keep you at home now. This is the most time we have spent together and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already,” she said.

Vijay, she added, had also enjoyed the downtime and joked about having more such moments. “Vijay says, ‘Let’s have more of this, but next time without an injury!’” she said, laughing.

Rashmika also said that spending time with her family made the recovery period feel less difficult. “It didn't feel like I was unwell because I don't like to depend on anyone to help me. I cant just be on the bed, waiting for someone to help me get off it. I like to believe I'm fit to do things by myself. So I had a good time making memories with the family."

Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali to release on October 16, 2026; epic drama set for Dussehra festive weekend

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