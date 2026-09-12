Keerthy Suresh attended the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the world premiere of her Tamil film Dorothy, where she opted for a contemporary look inspired by traditional Kanjivaram styling. The actor attended the festival alongside director Karthik Subbaraj, co-stars Sananth and Rishikanth, and producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jai.

Keerthy Suresh brings contemporary Kanjivaram look to TIFF 2026 Red Carpet

Dorothy had its world premiere at TIFF, marking its presentation on an international platform. The film also received a standing ovation at the festival. For the occasion, Keerthy chose an ensemble that combined elements of traditional South Indian fashion with a contemporary silhouette.

The outfit was designed by Karan Torani and styled by Ami Patel. Keerthy wore a burgundy and antique-gold ensemble featuring a structured, textured cropped blouse in a muted gold-brown shade. It was paired with a voluminous maroon skirt inspired by a Kanjivaram saree. The skirt featured a broad metallic-gold hem along with subtle green detailing.

She completed the look with a matching brocade-style dupatta, which was draped around her shoulders and across the front. The dupatta featured gold motifs and an ornate border, bringing together the different elements of the outfit. While the colour palette and detailing drew from traditional Indian clothing, the cropped blouse, skirt silhouette and draping gave the ensemble a contemporary appearance suited to the international red carpet.

Keerthy also paired the outfit with jewellery from Kerala. She wore layered gold necklaces, including one featuring a dark black teardrop-shaped pendant at the centre. Her earrings followed a traditional gold design with intricate detailing and a drop-style finish.

The jewellery added a South Indian touch to the overall styling while complementing the burgundy and gold tones of the outfit. Her TIFF appearance also reflected her preference for incorporating elements of Indian craftsmanship into her public appearances while adapting them to contemporary silhouettes.

With Dorothy making its world premiere at TIFF, Keerthy’s appearance at the festival brought together the film’s international presentation and a fashion look rooted in South Indian design.

Also Read : ‘Raaja Trance’: Ilaiyaraaja steps into a new electronic sound with ‘Muthumani’ from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy

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