The South star co-found skincare brand that focuses on simple, effective, and affordable products for youngsters, with him personally testing formulations for nine months.

Hyderabad-born actor Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered the consumer space with the launch of Unhype, a functional skincare brand he co-founded and co-built. The brand positions itself as a no-nonsense solution for young India, focusing on simple, effective, and affordable everyday skincare.

Vijay Deverakonda launches Unhype: Actor turns co-founder for functional skincare brand for young India

In fact, it has been learnt that Deverakonda has been deeply involved in Unhype’s development from the ground up. He revealed that his decision to join the brand came after meeting a team with in-house R&D and manufacturing facilities who wanted him to be part of the building process, not just the face of the campaign. “A year ago, I met a team that had its own R&D and manufacturing facilities, and what stood out to me was that they wanted me to be involved in building the brand, not just be the face of it. That’s what made me want to come on board,” Deverakonda said.

The actor added that the team spent months refining formulations, with him personally testing every version on his own skin for nine months. “We wanted to create high-quality products that are effective, simple to use and affordable, without all the unnecessary hype around skincare. For me, the idea was to make skincare easy and something people can start incorporating into their routine from a young age,” he stated.

Deverakonda, known as one of Telugu cinema’s leading stars, has previously endorsed several lifestyle and grooming brands. With Unhype, however, he takes on the role of co-founder, bringing his personal understanding of skincare to a venture aimed at demystifying routines for younger consumers.

The launch marks Deverakonda’s first foray into the consumer goods sector, aligning with a growing trend of Indian actors building equity-backed brands rather than merely endorsing them. Unhype’s tagline—“No BS. Only what works.”—reflects its promise of transparency and efficacy in a crowded skincare market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)



Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor also has an interesting and busy year ahead. He is gearing up for the release of Ranabaali which marks this third onscreen venture with real-life wife Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Rowdy Janardhana with Keerthy Suresh and an untitled drama with Shouryuv in the pipeline.

Also Read: Ranabaali Teaser Out: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lead a gritty historical saga

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