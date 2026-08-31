Allu Arjun has reflected on the impact of Pushpa and its success on his career, revealing how the response to the film encouraged him to think beyond conventional boundaries. The actor, who played Pushpa Raj in the two-part franchise, also recalled his decision to portray a woman in one of the film’s sequences. Speaking about the success of Pushpa and how it influenced his approach to Indian cinema, Allu Arjun said, “Pushpa’s success inspired me to take Indian cinema to another level.”

Allu Arjun says playing a woman in Pushpa was his “most alpha” move: “It pushed me beyond conventional boundaries”

The actor also opened up about the experience of stepping into a role that required him to move away from his usual screen image. In Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun appeared in a saree for the Srivalli wedding sequence, a transformation that became one of the film's most discussed moments.

Reflecting on the choice and what it represented for him as an actor, he said, “I would say the most alpha thing I've ever done is to play a woman.” The Pushpa franchise has played a significant role in expanding Allu Arjun’s reach beyond Telugu cinema. The success of the films turned Pushpa Raj into a widely recognised character among audiences across India, while Allu Arjun’s performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor is now preparing for his next set of projects. His upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, recently generated considerable interest following the reveal of his new avatar. The project marks their first collaboration and has already attracted attention with its first-look material.

Allu Arjun also has AA23 with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Pushpa 3: The Rampage is expected to continue the story of Pushpa Raj, though further details are awaited.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Fans Association announces HPV awareness drive across 7 states, 1,000 events planned

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